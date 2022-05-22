STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban enforces face-cover order for female TV anchors

A local media official confirmed his station had received the order last week but on Sunday it was forced to implement the order and hewas told it was not up for discussion.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Women walk through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.(Photo | AP)

Women walk through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Sunday began enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists. After the order was announced Thursday, only a handful of news outlets complied with the order.

But on Sunday, most female anchors were seen with their faces covered after the Taliban's vice and virtue ministry began enforcing the order. The Information and Culture Ministry previously announced that the policy was "final and non-negotiable."

"It is just an outside culture, imposed on us, forcing us to wear a mask and that can create a problem for us while presenting our programs," said Sonia Niazi, a TV anchor with TOLOnews.

A local media official confirmed his station had received the order last week but on Sunday it was forced to implement the order and hewas told it was not up for discussion. He spoke on condition he and his station remain anonymous for fear of retribution from Taliban authorities.

During the Taliban's last time in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001, they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women, requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burqa and barring them from public life and education.

After they seized power again in August, the Taliban initially appeared to have moderated somewhat their restrictions, announcing no dress code for women. But in recent weeks, they have made a sharp, hard-line pivot that has confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and further complicated Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.

Earlier this month, the Taliban ordered all women in public to wear head-to-toe clothing that leaves only their eyes visible.

The decree said women should leave the home only when necessary and that male relatives would face punishment for women's dress code violations, starting with a summons and escalating to court hearings and jail time.

The Taliban leadership has also barred girls from attending school after the sixth grade, reversing previous promises by Taliban officials that girls of all ages would be allowed an education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Women Journalist Face cover Activist
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp