STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'India-Japan are natural partners': PM Narendra Modi meets Indian diaspora  in Tokyo

PM Narendra Modi also said that India's relationship with Japan is of spirituality, of cooperation and of belonging.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian community in Tokyo

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian community in Tokyo. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

TOKYO: India and Japan are "natural partners" and Japanese investments have played an important role in India's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the Indian community here on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Modi also said that India's relationship with Japan is of spirituality, of cooperation and of belonging. "India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey," said Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

"Today's world needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. This is the way to save humanity from the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism and climate change," Modi said.

Noting that India has always found a solution no matter how big the problem is, Modi said that during coronavirus pandemic, there was an atmosphere of uncertainty, but even in that situation, India supplied 'Made in India' vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent it to more than 100 countries.

"Whenever I visit Japan, I witness your affection. Many of you have settled in Japan for years and assimilated the Japanese culture. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing," Modi told the Indian diaspora amid chats of slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi India Japan ties India Japan partnership Fumio Kishida Indians in Japan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp