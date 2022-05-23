STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Rajapaksa swears in 8 more ministers amid Sri Lanka crisis

The ministers were sworn in after a delay of more than a week since the president appointed new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Published: 23rd May 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday expanded the Cabinet with the induction of eight more ministers but he did not appoint a finance minister to handle the economic affairs of the crisis-hit nation.

The new ministers who were sworn in include Douglas Devananda - Minister of Fisheries; Bandula Gunawardana - Minister of Transportation & Highway, and Mass Media; Keheliya Rambukwella - Minister of Health, Water Supply; Ramesh Pathirana - Minister of Industries; and Mahinda Amaraweera - Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife and Wildlife Conservation, the Economy Next news portal tweeted.

The other ministers were Vidura Wickramanayaka - Minister of Buddhasasana, Religion and Culture; Naseer Ahamed - Minister of Environment; and Roshan Ranasinghe - Minister of Irrigation, Sports and Youth.

President Rajapaksa on Friday had expanded his Cabinet to include nine more ministers in an effort to ensure stability until a full Cabinet is formed in the debt-ridden island nation engulfed in the worst economic crisis since its independence.

The ministers were sworn in after a delay of more than a week since the president appointed new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa reappointed five-time former Sri Lankan prime minister Wickremesinghe, after his predecessor - the president's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa - resigned in the wake of violent attacks by his supporters on peaceful anti-government protesters.

His resignation automatically dissolved the Cabinet, leaving an administrative vacuum.

