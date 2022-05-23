STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan police arrest 1,500 people in connection with violent clashes that killed at least 10

According to Sri Lanka Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa 1,500 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, online news portal reported.

Published: 23rd May 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting members in Sri Lanka. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police have arrested at least 1,500 people so far in connection with the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country earlier this month that killed at least 10 people and injured over 200 others, according to a media report on Monday.

On May 9, violence erupted in Sri Lanka after supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country's worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power.

According to Sri Lanka Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa 1,500 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, online news portal reported. Thalduwa further said 152 persons have been arrested in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, Inspector General of Police Chandana D Wickramaratne was interrogated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over his alleged actions that triggered the violent clashes that killed at least 10 people and injured over 200 others.

Last week, Galle district MP Ramesh Pathirana informed the Parliament that Senior Police DIG in-charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon had informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Wickramaratne had instructed him not to block the mob heading to Galle Face to disrupt the anti-government protesters, online portal Colombo Gazette had reported.

Pathirana added that the President demanded action be taken to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Following the President's orders, police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and water cannons on the mob, by which time scores were injured and at least 10 people were dead, according to Colombo Gazette news portal.

The CID had earlier quizzed three members of the ruling SLPP parliamentary group over their alleged involvement in the clashes. Two of their colleagues who were arrested previously have been remanded in custody till May 25.

On Friday, Namal Rajapaksa, a former minister and the son of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was also summoned and his statement has been recorded.

Members of the ruling coalition government blamed Opposition party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna for instigating the violence on May 9, which was vehemently denied by the Marxist party.

The mob destroyed several tents and other structures erected at Galle Face in Colombo and also attacked some of the demonstrators.

The violence saw arson attacks on the homes of several politicians, including the ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota. The properties of some 78 government parliamentarians faced arson in the ensuing attacks.

Sri Lanka has been witnessing large-scale protests against the government's handling of the debt-ridden economy - the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history.

The country of 22 million is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Fuel shortage Sri Lanka economic crisis Sri Lanka crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp