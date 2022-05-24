STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China says US 'playing with fire' on Taiwan: Xinhua

State outlet Xinhua said Zhu "urged the United States to stop any remarks or actions" that violate previously established principles between the two countries.

Published: 24th May 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and China's President Xi Jinping in Brasília, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019.

This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and China's President Xi Jinping in Brasília, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: The United States is "playing with fire," the Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office said Monday, after President Joe Biden vowed to defend the self-ruled island in the event Beijing attempts to take control, state media reported.

The United States is "using the 'Taiwan card' to contain China, and will itself get burned," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the office.

The remarks by Biden earlier in the day were his strongest to date on the issue of Taiwan and come amid rising tensions over China's growing economic and military power.

State outlet Xinhua said Zhu "urged the United States to stop any remarks or actions" that violate previously established principles between the two countries.

Asked Monday if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, Biden replied: "Yes."

"That's the commitment we made," he said. 

The US president spoke in Tokyo where he is meeting with Japan's prime minister ahead of a regional summit Tuesday.

Washington and allies like Japan have framed a tough response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a warning to others, especially China, against unilateral military action.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office falls under its State Council, which is often described as the country's cabinet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US China Taiwan US China Taiwan
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp