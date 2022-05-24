STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

President Biden says he's committed to make India-US partnership the 'closest on earth'

"Our shared values and our common interests in many areas including security have strengthened the bonds of this trust," PM Modi said

Published: 24th May 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

President Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Modi when the two will virtually discuss the Ukraine war and other matters. (Photo | AP)

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden during the bilateral talks he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the two nations to strengthen their relationship further.

"There is so much our countries can do together and I am committed to make the India-US partnership the closest on earth," said President Biden.

Both the leaders reviewed the progress made in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership wherein they are committed to strengthen their defence partnership and also collaborate on health, pandemic preparedness and critical and
emerging technologies.

"Even though trade and investment between the two countries is expanding, it still is much below our potential. The India-US Strategic Partnership is a partnership of trust. Our shared values and our common interests in many areas including security have strengthened the bonds of this trust," PM Modi said adding that with the India-US Investment Incentive Agreement we will see concrete progress in the direction of investment.

ALSO READ: India-US relations a 'partnership of trust': PM Modi in meeting with Biden

Both the countries are on the same page on the Indo-Pacific region. "The US has overlooked India’s stand on Russia, primarily to strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific where they want to counter China and the threat it is posing to countries like Taiwan. India too has been putting forth its point on the Chinese military build-up around the LAC," said an expert on India-US ties.

"I am confident that the friendship between India and the US will continue to be a force for good for global peace and stability, for the sustainability of the planet, and for the well-being of mankind," PM Modi added. Meanwhile, PM Modi also had bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Antony Albanese on Tuesday.

"India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world," PM Modi said. PM Albanese tweeted that he had discussions with PM Modi on the economic and strategic agenda which included clean energy and technology.

In the bilateral talks with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, PM Modi said that both the nations had talked about enhancing bilateral realtions on regional and global issues which included defence and security cooperation. The next 2+2 meeting between India and Japan is to be held in Japan at the earliest. The progress in the implementation of the Mumbai-Ahemdabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) was also a part of the talks for which the third tranche loan has been cleared.

PM Kishida also extended an invite to PM Modi to attend the next Annual Bilateral Summit, which was accepted.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met former Prime Ministers of Japan Yoshiro Mori and Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. Yoshiro Mori is the current chairperson of the Japan-India Association (JIA) while Shinzo Abe will be taking over this role shortly. The JIA,
established in 1903, is one of the oldest friendship associations in Japan.

PM Modi appreciated the significant contributions made by the JIA under the leadership of Yoshiro Mori in promoting exchanges between India and Japan in political, economic and cultural fields. He conveyed his best wishes to Shinzo Abe on his new responsibilities and looked forward to the JIA continuing its important role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden India-US relations Narendra Modi
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp