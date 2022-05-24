President Biden says he's committed to make India-US partnership the 'closest on earth'

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden during the bilateral talks he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the two nations to strengthen their relationship further.

"There is so much our countries can do together and I am committed to make the India-US partnership the closest on earth," said President Biden.

Both the leaders reviewed the progress made in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership wherein they are committed to strengthen their defence partnership and also collaborate on health, pandemic preparedness and critical and

emerging technologies.

"Even though trade and investment between the two countries is expanding, it still is much below our potential. The India-US Strategic Partnership is a partnership of trust. Our shared values and our common interests in many areas including security have strengthened the bonds of this trust," PM Modi said adding that with the India-US Investment Incentive Agreement we will see concrete progress in the direction of investment.

Both the countries are on the same page on the Indo-Pacific region. "The US has overlooked India’s stand on Russia, primarily to strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific where they want to counter China and the threat it is posing to countries like Taiwan. India too has been putting forth its point on the Chinese military build-up around the LAC," said an expert on India-US ties.

"I am confident that the friendship between India and the US will continue to be a force for good for global peace and stability, for the sustainability of the planet, and for the well-being of mankind," PM Modi added. Meanwhile, PM Modi also had bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Antony Albanese on Tuesday.

"India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world," PM Modi said. PM Albanese tweeted that he had discussions with PM Modi on the economic and strategic agenda which included clean energy and technology.

In the bilateral talks with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, PM Modi said that both the nations had talked about enhancing bilateral realtions on regional and global issues which included defence and security cooperation. The next 2+2 meeting between India and Japan is to be held in Japan at the earliest. The progress in the implementation of the Mumbai-Ahemdabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) was also a part of the talks for which the third tranche loan has been cleared.

PM Kishida also extended an invite to PM Modi to attend the next Annual Bilateral Summit, which was accepted.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met former Prime Ministers of Japan Yoshiro Mori and Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. Yoshiro Mori is the current chairperson of the Japan-India Association (JIA) while Shinzo Abe will be taking over this role shortly. The JIA,

established in 1903, is one of the oldest friendship associations in Japan.

PM Modi appreciated the significant contributions made by the JIA under the leadership of Yoshiro Mori in promoting exchanges between India and Japan in political, economic and cultural fields. He conveyed his best wishes to Shinzo Abe on his new responsibilities and looked forward to the JIA continuing its important role.