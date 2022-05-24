STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quad agreed changing status quo by force 'never tolerated': Kishida

Japan, Australia, the United States and India oppose all attempts to "change the status quo by force", Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after the so-called Quad bloc met on Tuesday.

Published: 24th May 2022 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan, Australia, the United States and India oppose all attempts to "change the status quo by force", Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after the so-called Quad bloc met on Tuesday.

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine is shaking the fundamental principles of the international order, President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and I confirmed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force will never be tolerated anywhere, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida said.

