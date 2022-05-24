STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two IPCC climate scientists in TIME's 2022 100 Most Influential persons list

Two climate scientists - Valerie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai are part of the TIME Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People for 2022 announced on Monday.

Published: 24th May 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Climate scientists Valerie Masson-Delmotte (R) and Panmao Zhai

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two climate scientists - Valerie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai, who were involved in a recent important Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, are part of the TIME Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People for 2022 announced on Monday.

Masson-Delmotte and Zhai, Co-Chairs of the Working Group I of the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC released in 2021, have helped establish the physical science basis of climate change as part of the AR6 WGI report.

While Masson-Delmotte is a French climate scientist and Research Director at the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, where she works in the Climate and Environment Sciences Laboratory (LSCE), Zhai is a Chinese meteorologist and Secretary-General of Chinese Meteorological Society.

"TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out. We're honoured that our WGI Co-Chairs, @valmasdel & Panmao Zhai who co-led the report on the physical science basis of #climatechange are part of the #TIME100 (sic)," the IPCC tweeted.

To which, Masson-Delmotte replied with joy and humility as she marked an emoji of Namaste before her tweet. "I am very glad that Panmao and I, together, can give a face to the extraordinary work to assess and communicate the state of knowledge for our changing climate, related risks, and options for action."

Sounding Code Red for humanity, one of the most important messages of the AR6 WGI report released in August 2021 is that climate change is already affecting every region of our planet, and every fraction of additional warming will increasingly affect every region in multiple ways.

