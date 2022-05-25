STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid deaths of journalists in Ukraine war, India condemns violence against media in conflict zones

"We have adhered to and fully support the Geneva Convention that established international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war," said Counsellor at the UN Vidhisha Maitra

Published: 25th May 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

At least seven journalists have died while covering the Ukraine war (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Media freedom and the safety of journalists remains under threat around the world, including in situations on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"A free media is fundamental to creating societies which are democratic and free. We condemn the killings of journalists in conflict and non-conflict zones," said Counsellor at the UN Vidhisha Maitra at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on the protection of journalists.

Journalists and media workers play a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability from those in power, often at great personal risk.

"Media gives us access to reliable information which shapes peace and security. We strongly condemn physical violence against them and threats of violence," Mitra added.

While states have the primary responsibility to ensure the safety of journalists and prevent impunity, the UNSC should consider how best it can promote and ensure accountability efforts for crimes committed against journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations on its agenda.

"In India, our Constitution and law guarantee right to freedom of expression and information. We have adhered to and fully support the Geneva Convention that established international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war," Mitra added.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has placed journalists at grave risk. Journalists face arrests, attacks and threats in Russia and Ukraine. The Committee to Protect Journalists has confirmed that at least seven journalists have died while covering the war: Brent Renaud, Maks Levin, Mantas Kvedaravičius, Oksana Baulina, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, Pierre Zakrzewski and Yevhenii Sakun. Several journalists including from Russia, Ukraine, Denmark and the UK have been injured and some Ukrainian journalists have been reported as missing, possibly abducted.

"It is imperative to reaffirm our approach to zero tolerance of terrorism in all its manifestations. Journalists too should be careful to not play up propaganda which can build up terror," Mitra added.

Meanwhile, the Security Council Resolution 2222 (2015) condemns all violations and abuses committed against journalists. It affirms that a free media constitutes one of the essential foundations of a democratic society, and can contribute to the protection of civilians. It recalls that journalists, engaged in dangerous professional missions in areas of armed conflict, shall be considered as civilians and respected and protected as such.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNSC Ukraine war
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp