Chinese leader Xi defends record to UN human rights chief 

Published: 25th May 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo | AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping defended China's record to the top UN human rights official Wednesday, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path based on its particular circumstances and criticizing those countries that lecture others on human rights and politicise the issue.

"Through long-term and persistent hard work, China has successfully embarked on a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions," Xi told UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call, according to an online report from state broadcaster CCTV.

Bachelet is in the middle of a six-day visit to China that includes stops in Xinjiang, a remote northwestern region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights violations and genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic groups. Her trip has been criticized by the US and others, who think that China will limit whom she can talk to, stage manage her trip and use it for propaganda purposes.

