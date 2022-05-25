Suu Kyi's relatives file complaint at UN against illegal detention: Lawyers     

By AFP

GENEVA: Relatives of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday filed a complaint before a UN watchdog against her detention following a military coup last year, their lawyers said.

The complaint was filed "against Myanmar's military junta to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention," the lawyers announced, saying she "has continuously and illegally been deprived of liberty by the junta in an unknown location within Myanmar since 1 February 2021."