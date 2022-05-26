STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany to recognise Covaxin for travel purpose from June 1, says envoy

In November last year, the World Health Organisation recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Covaxin.

Published: 26th May 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 02:22 PM

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner on Thursday said the government of the European nation will start recognizing Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for travel purpose there from June 1.

In a tweet, Lindner said, "Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! This Embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience)."

Several countries including Australia, Japan and Canada allow passengers vaccinated with Covaxin into those countries.

