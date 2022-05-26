STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Global food crisis: Russia willing to allow vessels to leave Ukrainian ports, but with a condition

Ukraine's Black sea ports are blocked since Russia invaded the country in February.

Published: 26th May 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, a Ukrainian naval vessel and a nearby building burn in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

In a quid pro quo, Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko has said that if sanctions are lifted, Russia is willing to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine.

Ukraine's Black sea ports are blocked since Russia invaded the country in February. The Russian military, which maintains a naval fleet in the Black Sea, has effectively blocked commercial shipping at Ukrainian ports.

According to a report, more than 20m tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the country, raising concerns about famine in countries dependent on the supplies.

Earlier G7 government had warned that the Russian president is pushing 43 million people towards famine by refusing to allow cereals to leave Ukraine via Black Sea ports.

“We have repeatedly stated on this point that a solution to the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including the lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions,” Rudenko was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

ALSO READUkraine: The end of global illusions

“And it also requires, Rudenko added, the demining by the Ukrainian side of all ports where ships are anchored. Russia is ready to provide the necessary humanitarian passage, which it does every day,” The Guardian reports.

Recently, the World Food Programme (WFP) had urged for a “political solution” as the closure of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea continues to threaten food supplies – and millions of lives – around the world.

Without it, the threat to global food security posed by the ongoing war will result in “famine, [the] destabilization of nations as well as mass migration by necessity”, WFP’s Executive Director, David Beasley was quoted as saying by reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko Ukraine's Black sea ports World Food Programme
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp