STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Police were unprepared': Slain child's father on cops' handling of Texas shooting

Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of 19 youngsters who died along with two teachers in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Published: 26th May 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, using a walker, speaks with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.

Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of 19 youngsters who died along with two teachers in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building.

Cazares says he was upset that police weren't charging and raised to idea of going inside himself with several others.

However, authorities say the shooter, Salvador Ramos, had fired at a school security officer outside and once in the school he shot at two arriving police officers, who were injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw says law enforcement did immediately "engage" Ramos and contained him inside the locked classroom.

The standoff ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salvador Ramos Texas Shooting Texas School Shooting
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp