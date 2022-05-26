'Police were unprepared': Slain child's father on cops' handling of Texas shooting

By PTI

HOUSTON: The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.

Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of 19 youngsters who died along with two teachers in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building.

Cazares says he was upset that police weren't charging and raised to idea of going inside himself with several others.

However, authorities say the shooter, Salvador Ramos, had fired at a school security officer outside and once in the school he shot at two arriving police officers, who were injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw says law enforcement did immediately "engage" Ramos and contained him inside the locked classroom.

The standoff ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.