STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK's Prince Charles visits Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Speaking to a group of Ukrainians through an interpreter, Charles apologized for his lack of language skills, saying, “I wish my Ukrainian was better.”

Published: 26th May 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Margaret, offer presents to refugees during a visit at a center for refugees fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Margaret, offer presents to refugees during a visit at a center for refugees fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUDAPEST: Britain's Prince Charles traveled to Romania's capital Wednesday to visit refugees, mostly women, and children, from Russia’s war in Ukraine who have found safety in the neighboring Eastern European country.

The Prince of Wales visited the Romexpo Donation Centre for Ukrainian refugees in Bucharest. There, he met some of the nearly 1 million Ukrainians who have reached Romania since the war began on Feb. 24, and observed the relief effort being mounted by the government and volunteers.

Speaking to a group of Ukrainians through an interpreter, Charles apologized for his lack of language skills, saying, “I wish my Ukrainian was better.”

“We feel for you greatly, it’s a nightmare situation,” he said. “I’m full of admiration for the Ukrainian people. Total, extraordinary courage and resilience.” During his visit, Charles received a gift from some of the Ukrainian children at the center: wooden spoons painted in traditional Ukrainian patterns.

Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Margaret, speak to refugees fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, at the Romexpo convention center, in Bucharest. (Photo | AP)

“Marvelous, thank you, thank you,” Charles told one of the children. “I love the way you painted that.”

Joining Charles were representatives of the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the UN refugee agency, as well as the mayor of Bucharest and members of other state relief agencies.

Over 1,000 Ukrainians visit the donation center daily to get free supplies like food, hygiene products, clothing and shoes, according to the managers of the facility. Refugees also have access to social services and counsel while they remain in Romania.

The visit was the latest of a number of engagements Charles has had with Ukrainian refugees in recent weeks. According to the British Embassy in Bucharest, he visited a Ukrainian community in Ottawa, Canada last week, where he met with a family displaced by the war.

More than 972,000 Ukrainians have fled into Romania since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Charles Romania Russia Ukraine Prince of Wales Bucharest Refugees UN refugee agency Invasion War
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp