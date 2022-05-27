STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India is fast-tracking Free Trade Agreements with UK, EU: Patel

The minister added that these agreements will create better opportunities for domestic businesses.

Published: 27th May 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is fast-tracking negotiations for proposed free trade agreements with certain developed countries like the UK as well as with the European Union, and maybe by this year end, the government would be able to give a final shape to few of these pacts, minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel said on Friday.

She also expressed hope that the trade pact with Australia would be operationalised "very soon".

India has already implemented a trade agreement with the UAE, and "we are fast-tracking our FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) with lot of other developed countries like the UK, and the EU- and maybe by this year end, we would be able to give a final shape to few of these," she said while launching the Indian Business Portal of exporters' body FIEO here.

The minister added that these agreements will create better opportunities for domestic businesses.

The portal is a B2B digital marketplace to empower SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) exporters, artisans and farmers to identify new markets for their products and grow their sales globally.

The minister said that the portal will address issues like digitising exporters, supporting MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and encouraging greater exports of products made in India.

It is witnessed during the pandemic that online platforms such as e-commerce have shown immense potential in supporting millions of businesses to sustain themselves, she said.

Speaking at the function, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade, said that tech-enabled governance will play a key role in determining India's growth and competitiveness.

A Sakthivel, president, FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisations), said that the platform will empower SME exporters to identify new markets for their products and grow their sales with new buyers.

Khalid Khan, vice president, FIEO, said that the portal would act as an international trade hub for Indian exporters and foreign buyers.

"The portal focuses on empowering MSMEs to leverage e-commerce and drive Indian exports to help us address the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'vocal for local'," Khan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupriya Patel Free Trade Agreements FTA UK EU
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp