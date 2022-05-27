STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Lankan PM Wickremesinghe expresses appreciation for India's support to crisis-hit nation 

Taking to Twitter, Wickremesinghe said he had a conversation with India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

Published: 27th May 2022 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo| AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday expressed his country's appreciation for the support India has been extending to the island nation during "this difficult period" and said he looks forward to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Wickremesinghe said he had a conversation with India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

ALSO READ: 25 tonnes of medical supplies from India reaches crisis-hit Lanka 

"I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," he wrote.

In another tweet, the prime minister said he is "grateful" for the positive response from India and Japan on the proposal made for the Quad members to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist Sri Lanka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis Ranil Wickremesinghe PM Wickremesinghe
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp