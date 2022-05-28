STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'serious direct negotiations' with Zelensky

During an 80-minute conversation with the Russian president, the two EU leaders "insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops," the German chancellor's office said.

Published: 28th May 2022 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Russia President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold "direct serious negotiations" with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

During an 80-minute conversation with the Russian president, the two EU leaders "insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops," the German chancellor's office said.

Macron and Scholz urged Putin to have "serious direct negotiations with the Ukrainian president and (find) a diplomatic solution to the conflict."

The German Chancellor and the French President also "called on the Russian President to ensure an improvement in the humanitarian situation of the civilian population" in Ukraine.

The two European leaders "took positive note of the Russian President's commitment to treat captured fighters in accordance with international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, and to ensure unhindered access to the International Committee of the Red Cross".

The global food supply, which has been hit by Russia's action in Ukraine, was also discussed.

Putin assured that he "wants to allow the export of grain from Ukraine, especially by sea," the German chancellery said.

The three leaders also agreed on the "central role" the United Nations has to play to guarantee exports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia Russia Ukraine Putin Zelensky Scholz Macron
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp