10 killed, 20 injured in Bangladesh bus accident: Police

The accident happened in Barishal district's Wazirpur after the bus driver of lost control of the vehicle following which the bus hit a roadside tree.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:12 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

DHAKA: At least 10 people, including a minor, were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident in Southwestern Bangladesh on Sunday, police said.

"Ten people lost their lives almost immediately and 20 others wounded after the bus hit a roadside tree in Barishal on Sunday morning," a senior police official said.

Ali Arshad, the police station's in-charge of Wazirpur, said the injured ones have been sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. The district administration had launched an investigation on the accident.

