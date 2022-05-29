STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere

Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter's Square.

Published: 29th May 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis

Pope Francis. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VATICAN: Pope Francis said Sunday he will elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican this summer.

Among the churchmen tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil, in keeping with Francis' determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic church.

Francis read out his choices at the end of his traditional Sunday greetings to the public in St. Peter's Square. At least 16 of the new cardinals will be younger than 80 and thus eligible to vote for the next pontiff in secret conclave.

The pope said he will conduct the consistory, as the ceremony to elevate churchmen to cardinal's rank is known, on August 27. Other new cardinals hail from France and from San Diego, California, while three are prelates who currently hold top positions at the Vatican.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vatican City Pope Francis
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp