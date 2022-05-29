STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vladimir Putin 'given three years to live by doctors': Reports

The FSB officer said the Russian president, 69, “has a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer," Mirror reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (File Photo | AP)

The Russian spy agency FSB has been quoted by a report suggesting the deteriorating health condition of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Quoting intelligence sources, the Mirror reports that Vladimir Putin has been given a maximum of three years to live by doctors.

Putin's eyesight is seriously worsening and his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably, the report said.

Putin’s terminal prognosis, according to the report, emerged in a secret message from the Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov now hiding out from Putin’s assassins in Britain.

The message warned Putin is refusing to wear glasses over fears it would admit a form of weakness, and he is now lashing out at his subordinates with 'uncontrolled fury'. 

The developments come as news of his deteriorating health continues to leak out of Russia from a Telegram channel that claims to have sources inside the Kremlin, the Daily Mail reported.

Putin reportedly underwent 'successful' cancer surgery this month and is recovering following advice from medics that treatment was 'essential', according to the Telegram channel General SVR.

Meanwhile, Putin told the leaders of France and Germany that Moscow is ready to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports. 

It may be recalled that Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko had recently said that if sanctions are lifted, Russia is willing to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine.

Ukraine's Black sea ports are blocked since Russia invaded the country in February. The Russian military, which maintains a naval fleet in the Black Sea, has effectively blocked commercial shipping at Ukrainian ports.

