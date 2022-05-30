STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating Colonel Sayyad Khodai

Khodai, 50, was fatally shot on May 22 outside his home in the east of the Iranian capital by assailants on motorcycles. He was hit with five bullets, according to official media.

Published: 30th May 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, left, and Commander of the Army Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi visit an underground drone base. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday accused "Zionists" of assassinating a colonel in Tehran earlier this month, the Guards' official website reported.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai, 50, was fatally shot on May 22 outside his home in the east of the Iranian capital by assailants on motorcycles. He was hit with five bullets, according to official media.

The colonel was killed "by the most vicious people, the Zionists, and God willing, we will avenge his death," Major General Hossein Salami said, according to an official statement released by the Guards' Sepah News website.

The general did not, however, use the term "Zionist regime", routinely used by the Islamic republic as a direct reference to its arch enemy Israel.

Iran had earlier blamed the killing on "elements linked to the global arrogance", its term for the United States and Washington's allies including Israel.  

"The enemy pursued him (the colonel) from the heart of the White House and Tel Aviv for months and years, door to door and alley to alley to martyr him," Salami added.

The New York Times reported last week that Israel has told the United States that the Jewish state was behind the killing of Khodai. The US daily cited an anonymous "intelligence official briefed on the communications".

It was the most high profile killing inside Iran since the November 2020 murder of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

State television had described Khodai as a member of the Quds Force, the elite unit of the Guards in charge of external operations.

The ideological arm of Iran's military, the Guards described Khodai as a "defender of the sanctuary", a term used for those who work on behalf of Tehran in Syria or Iraq.

On Tuesday, thousands of Iranians attended Khodai's funeral, before he was buried in the martyrs' section of Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayyad Khodai
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp