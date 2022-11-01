Home World

15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

Police officials said the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 pm and at least two shooters were caught on video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Published: 01st November 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chicago Halloween Shooting

Chicago police and emergency medical responders work at the scene of a mass shooting on the city's West Side, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city's Garfield Park neighbourhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there are three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The others wounded by gunfire are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on police surveillance video, which investigators are reviewing. Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said the victims' conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. No fatalities were immediately reported. Police were waiting for their emergency treatment to be resolved so they can interview them. Investigators are trying to determine a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible, Brown said. No one was in custody.

Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night. Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighbourhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil.

