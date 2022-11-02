Home World

Indian-origin priest stabbed six times by intruder at his Ireland residence

Father Bobit Augusthy who has been living in Ireland with two of his colleagues, works at University Hospital Waterford and runs the chapel there.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Father Bobit Augusthy

Father Bobit Augusthy. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

DUBLIN: An Indian-origin priest in Ireland was stabbed six times in the face, head and back by an intruder who broke into his residence last week.

Father Bobit Augusthy, 30, was attacked by the 22-year-old Anthony Sweeney on the morning of October 30 at the chaplain's house near University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen, local media reports said.

Sweeney has been charged with assault causing harm, under Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Father Bobit, who has been living in Ireland with two of his colleagues, works in the hospital and runs the chapel there.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment after the attack, and is now recovering at home after being discharged.

Sweeney "scaled a wall" from the University Hospital Waterford's Department of Psychiatry and gained access to the nearby chaplains' house, where three priests live, the Irish Sun reported.

It said, once inside the house, he allegedly armed himself with a peeling knife from the kitchen and went upstairs.

He met the priest coming from the bathroom who he "stabbed six times" in the face, head and four times in the back, the Waterford District Court heard.

The incident happened at 9.16 a.m. and the man fled the house two minutes later according to CCTV, Detective Garda Harty told Irish Sun.

Detective Harty, who nabbed Sweeny, said that it was a "completely unprovoked attack" and that the charges facing Sweeney may be upgraded to include "attempted murder and burglary".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian-origin Ireland priest stabbed Father Bobit Augusthy
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp