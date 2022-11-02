Korea fires 100 artillery rounds into maritime 'buffer zone', Seoul says

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired 100 artillery rounds into a maritime "buffer zone" Wednesday, Seoul's military said, hours after Pyongyang launched a series of missile tests including one that landed near South Korean waters.

"North Korea fired around 100 artillery rounds from the Kosong area in Kangwon into the 'buffer zone' north of the Northern Limit Line," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the maritime border between the two Koreas.

SEOUL: North Korea fired 100 artillery rounds into a maritime "buffer zone" Wednesday, Seoul's military said, hours after Pyongyang launched a series of missile tests including one that landed near South Korean waters. "North Korea fired around 100 artillery rounds from the Kosong area in Kangwon into the 'buffer zone' north of the Northern Limit Line," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the maritime border between the two Koreas.