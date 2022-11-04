Home World

Employees sue Elon Musk's Twitter over mass lay-offs

The lawsuit comes after new boss Elon Musk planned to terminate half of Twitter's workforce.

Illustration photo showing a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos. (Photo | AFP)

Twitter faces a class action lawsuit by its employees after media reports emerged that half of Twitter's 7,500 workers appeared set to lose their jobs.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit from its employees for an alleged violation of labour laws. Twitter employees said the company’s mass lay-offs without prior notice violated US Federal and California law, as reported by Bloomberg. 

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act require large companies such as Twitter to notify workers two months in advance of planned job cuts

The New York Times, citing a company-wide email, reported that Musk will “begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday,” exactly a week after he completed the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media company and ousted CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

The NYT report added that “Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin” and “workers were instructed to go home and not return to the offices on Friday as the cuts proceeded.

