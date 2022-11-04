Home World

Imran Khan blames Pak PM, ISI chief over assassination bid

The 70-year-old said, he was "aware of the plot to kill" him a day before and was asked not to venture out.

Published: 04th November 2022 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan speaks after the assasination attempt on him. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Former Pakistan Prime Minster and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan made his first national address after he was injured at a shooting incident in Wazirabad on Thursday. 

Khan alleged that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major general Faisal Naseer who heads Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, were to blame for the assassination attempt on him. 

The 70-year-old said, he was "aware of the plot to kill" him a day before and was asked not to venture out.

"I was hit by four bullets. I started falling down after the bullets had hit my leg. There were two assailants and I wouldn't have been saved had they been synchronised with the attempt," said the PTI chief.

"Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad," he said.

Khan made the address in a hospital gown with a cast around his leg and a drip attached to his arm. 

The attack on the Khan convoy happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province where the former cricket star turned Islamist politician was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad. The convoy is part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

READ | The politics behind Imran blaming Pakistan government and military for his shooting

