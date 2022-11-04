Home World

US Treasury Secy to visit India, will attend US-India economic meet

Secretary Yellen will join India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a discussion with executives from major Indian companies and American companies operating in India.

Published: 04th November 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

US Treasury secretary in India

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at an event in Herndon, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to New Delhi next week to participate in the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership on November 11, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Friday.

"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will travel to New Delhi, India to participate in the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership on November 11," the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

On upcoming Friday, Secretary Yellen will highlight the strength of the US partnership with India, which continues to deepen. She will meet with technology sector leaders and visit the Microsoft India Development Center, where she will deliver remarks on the United States' economic partnership with India.

The US treasury secretary will then hold a bilateral meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Following the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) dialogue, Secretary Yellen will join Minister Sitharaman for a fireside discussion with executives from major Indian companies and American companies operating in India.

"To conclude the day, Secretary Yellen and Minister Sitharaman will sign a joint statement on the EFP dialogue. The Secretary's remarks and participation in the fireside discussion will be open to the pre-credentialed press. There will be press sprays with remarks at the top of the EFP and bilateral meeting, and a photo spray at the signing ceremony," the treasury department said.

Throughout her visit to India, secretary Yellen will discuss how the US and India have worked together to deepen their economic ties, it added.

She will highlight the close ties between American and Indian people and businesses and note ways we can further our bilateral economic relationship, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and stronger supply chains through friend-shoring.

She will also reaffirm America's and India's shared democratic values and commitment to upholding a rules-based international order as the world's largest democracies.

Yellen will also welcome India's assumption of the G20 presidency next month and discuss opportunities to make progress on global challenges through global climate action and evolving the multilateral development banks (MDBs).

After concluding her India visit, Yellen will then travel to Bali, Indonesia to represent the US at the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting on November 12 and accompany US President Joe Biden at the G20 Leaders' Summit on November 15 and 16. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US-India partnership USA India Economy
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp