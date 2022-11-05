Home World

Firebomb attack on UK immigration centre 'motivated by terrorist ideology': Police

The evidence recovered -- including from devices -- suggested there was an extreme right-wing motivation behind the attack.

Published: 05th November 2022 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. (Photo | AP)

An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The firebombing of a UK migrant processing centre last week was "motivated by a terrorist ideology", counter terrorism police said on Saturday.

"Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE)... have recovered evidence that indicates the attack at an immigration centre in Dover on Sunday, 30 October 2022, was motivated by a terrorist ideology," the body said in a statement.

The evidence recovered -- including from devices -- suggested "there was an extreme right-wing motivation behind the attack," it added.

Tim Jacques, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, added that while there were "strong indications that mental health was likely a factor", he had concluded that the "suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology".

These met the "threshold for a terrorist incident", he said.

Homemade incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in Dover on Sunday, leaving two staff with minor injuries.

ALSO READ | Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself

The facility in the busy port town in southeast England processes migrants who have crossed the Channel from northern Europe in small boats.

The attack was carried was out by a 66-year-old man who was later found dead.

"There is currently nothing to suggest the offender was working alongside anyone else and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public," the statement said.

The British government is currently grappling with how to deal with a record number of migrants crossing the Channel from northern Europe in small boats.

Since the beginning of the year, an unprecedented 38,000 people have made the perilous journey, the government's home affairs select committee was told on October 26.

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman earlier this week caused outrage -- and earned a rebuke from the new UN rights chief -- for describing the arrivals as an "invasion".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK migrant centre UK migrant centre attack UK immigration centre
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp