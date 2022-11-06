Home World

Bus bomb kills 1, wounds 10 others in southern Philippines 

The bus with an unspecified number of passengers was approaching a transport terminal in Tacurong city in Sultan Kudarat province when the bomb went off at the back of the vehicle shortly before noon

Published: 06th November 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

COTABATO: A homemade bomb went off in a bus and killed a passenger and wounded 10 others in a southern Philippine city on Sunday in an attack which authorities suspect may be part of an extortion attempt, officials said.

The bus with an unspecified number of passengers was approaching a transport terminal in Tacurong city in Sultan Kudarat province when the bomb went off at the back of the vehicle shortly before noon, police said.

Investigators were trying to determine if the attackers were from the same armed group that had staged similar bombings in past years to extort money from the Yellow Bus Line, which operates in key southern cities, military and police officials said.

Regional army commander Maj. Gen. Roy Galido said the bus company "has been constantly receiving extortion messages." The military and police have been working with the bus owners to capture the extortionists, who may have been angered by the bus company's refusal to pay off, Galido said.

Police have blamed the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, a small rebel force that has aligned itself with the Islamic State group, for similar bus bombings in the past.

In a separate attack, about 15 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters opened fire on soldiers guarding repair works on a flood-damaged bridge in Datu Hoffer town in southern Maguindanao province Friday night, Galido said.

He condemned the attack, which killed a soldier and wounded two others. Troops were hunting down the attackers, he said.

The group broke off years ago from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front when the latter entered into peace talks with the government and embraced an offer of Muslim autonomy in a five-province region in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Philippines bus Bomb
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp