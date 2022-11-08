Home World

Seeing consequences of Ukraine war, India advises return to dialogue: S Jaishankar in Moscow

India's External Affairs Minister arrived in Moscow on Monday evening on a two-day visit amid growing global concerns over increasing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Published: 08th November 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

EAM S Jaishankar in Moscow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov enter a hall for their talks in Moscow, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India and Russia have an "exceptionally steady" and time-tested relationship and the objective now is to fashion a balanced, mutually beneficial and long-term engagement in the backdrop of the increasing economic cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

In his opening remarks, he said that "we are now seeing the consequences of Ukraine."

"This is not an era of war --- as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand told Russian President Vladimir Putin. We are seeing the consequences of Ukraine. India strongly advises a return to dialogue. The global economy is simply too interdependent for significant conflict anywhere not to have major consequences elsewhere,” Jaishankar said in Moscow.

ALSO READ | "Would like to keep it going," says Jaishankar on Russian oil imports

India has not condemned Russia since the start of the conflict and has maintained its independent position. On several UN forums, New Delhi has consistently called for a cessation of violence and advocated peace through diplomacy and dialogue.

"There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity," Jaishankar said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic, financial pressures and trade difficulties had taken a toll on the global economy.

"Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns," he said.

READ | Ukraine conflict has widened scope of political leveraging: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Monday evening on a two-day visit amid growing global concerns over increasing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had an exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship. In that background, I look forward to our talks," he said.

Jaishankar's visit to Russia assumes significance as it came over a week before the G20 summit in Bali which is set to extensively deliberate on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. It is his first visit to Moscow after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

"Our meeting today, is of course, devoted to assessing the state of our bilateral cooperation; exchanging perspectives on the international situation and what that means to our respective interests," Jaishankar said.

"Where bilateral ties are concerned, you would agree that it is our objective today to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, sustainable and long-term engagement," he said.

"Especially as our economic cooperation increases, this is a significant imperative. We would be discussing how our shared goals are best achieved," the External Affairs Minister added.

ALSO READ | India will 'benefit' from price cap on Russian oil: US Treasury Secretary Yellen

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar In Russia S Jaishankar India-Russia Talks RUSSIA Ukraine war Sergey Lavrov
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp