Home World

64 children killed by UK action in Afghan war: Advocacy and research group

The group said the true tally of child deaths from British military activity could be as high as 135 because in some cases the people killed were listed as “son” or “daughter” with no age given.

Published: 09th November 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, children pose for a photo as they play in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan. A month after the fall of Kabul, the question of how the world will get aid to citizens without enriching Afghanistan's Taliban rulers is haunting the country. The stakes have soared for Afghans, who along with the threat of famine and a collapsing health care system face a looming crisis as winter approaches.

Children pose for a photo as they play in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept 13, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain paid compensation to the families of at least 64 children killed by U.K. military action in Afghanistan, a charity said Wednesday – four times more than previously acknowledged.

The London-based advocacy and research group Action on Armed Violence said it received the information in response to a freedom of information request.

It said the U.K. paid compensation to the families of 64 children who were killed between 2006 and 2014. It said the youngest for whom age was recorded was 1 and the oldest 15. Airstrikes and being caught in the crossfire were the most common causes of death.

Action on Armed Violence said the average compensation payment was 1,656 pounds ($1,894).

The group said the true tally of child deaths from British military activity could be as high as 135 because in some cases the people killed were listed as “son” or “daughter” with no age given.

It said there was “absolutely no evidence that there was a deliberate targeting of civilians or children by the British military, and these tragedies must be marked down as a consequence of poor targeting, over-use of heavy weaponry or fighting in populated areas.”

Britain’s Ministry of Defense previously acknowledged paying compensation over the deaths of 16 children.

ALSO READAnalysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that “any civilian death during conflict is a tragedy, more so when children and family members are involved. The U.K. armed forces works hard to minimize that risk, which regrettably can never be entirely eliminated.”

“We investigate reports of civilian casualties and are always open to re-examine where new information is submitted,” it said.

The ministry said it was “following” a U.S. Department of Defense review of how it investigates civilian casualties “and will take into account any outcomes that may assist our own processes.”

More than 450 British troops died in Afghanistan between the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 and the end of U.K. combat operations in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK military action Afghanistan children killed
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp