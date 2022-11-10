Embassy: US to clear 1.2 million visas to Indians by mid-2023

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is number one priority for Washington for issuance of visas, says a senior US embassy official in Delhi, while informing that the US is considering to clear 1.1 to 1.2 million visas to Indians by mid 2023.

“We are looking at 1.1 to 1.2 million visas to Indians by next summer,’’ the official added. India has been taking up with the US the issue of long waiting periods for US visas. Meanwhile, the US Embassy in India is rolling out a series of initiatives, including hiring more personal to facilitate issuance of visas. The US would would want to bring back the visa issuance to pre-Covid levels by summer of 2023.

“India is number one priority for Washington (for issuance of visas). Our aim is to bring the situation to the pre-Covid-19 level by the middle of next year,” an embassy official said. India has been one of the very few countries where applications for US visas saw a major upswing after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were lifted.

The US has already identified H (H1B) and L category visas for Indians as its priority and nearly 1,00,000 slots were released recently for those wanting to renew the visas. The US issued around 82,000 visas for India in the last one year. Meanwhile, the wait time for certain categories has already been brought down to around nine months from earlier 450 days. The wait time for B1, B2 (business and tourism) visas is also being brought down from around nine months.

“India is expected to move to the number two place from current number three in terms of the number of visas being issued by the US. Currently, Mexico and China are ahead of India,’’ an embassy said.

The priority is also being accorded to cut the waiting time for the students’ visas, especially for those looking for renewal of their visas.

The drop box facility, which is a process to apply for renewal of a US visa without an interview, will be eligible for those who have had a US visa within a span of the last four years. The official also said that India is expected to move to the number two place from current number three in terms of the number of visas being issued by the US.

Currently, Mexico and China are ahead of India. New Delhi has been taking up with Washington the issue of long waiting periods for US visas.

Fast-tracking US Visa

India is number one priority for Washington for issuance of visas

1.1 to 1.2 million visas to be issued to Indians by next summer

H (H1B) and L category visas have been identified as priority

Priority also to cut the waiting time for the students' visas, especially for visa renewal

The wait time for B1, B2 (business and tourism) visas is also being brought down from around nine months.

The wait time for certain categories has been brought down to around nine months from 450 days.

The drop box facility will be eligible for those who have had a US visa within a span of the last four years.

