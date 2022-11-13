Home World

Ethiopia warring sides agree to facilitate aid to 'all in need'

The two sides have also agreed to establish a joint committee to implement the agreement to disarm fighters with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Published: 13th November 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, on Dec. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels agreed Saturday to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to "all in need" in war-stricken Tigray and neighbouring regions.

The pledge was contained in a declaration following talks in the Kenyan capital Nairobi this week on the full implementation of a peace deal signed between the warring sides 10 days ago.

"The parties have agreed to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to all in need of assistance in Tigray and neighbouring regions, facilitate the unhindered movement of humanitarian aid workers, provide security guarantees for humanitarian aid workers and organisations as well as protection of civilians," according to a statement issued by the African Union which has been brokering the negotiations.

The two sides have also agreed to establish a joint committee to implement the agreement to disarm fighters with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), it said.

The African Union Commission said it "applauds the parties on these significant confidence-building measures and encourages them to continue towards the full implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, as part of overall efforts to end the conflict and restore peace, security and stability in Ethiopia".

The government and the TPLF on November 2 signed a "cessation of hostilities" agreement in South Africa which has been hailed by the international community as a crucial first step in ending a brutal two-year war in northern Ethiopia.

The restoration of aid to Tigray, a region of six million people which is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis, was one of the key planks of the deal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ethiopia Tigray TPLF
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp