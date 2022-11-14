Home World

French President Macron urges strong response to Iran crackdown on 'revolution'

"We don't rule out any option," Macron said, noting that Iran's government was already the target of numerous sanctions.

Published: 14th November 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron called for international sanctions on Iranian officials in response to the regime’s crackdown on the protest movement he again described as a "revolution", in an interview broadcast on Monday.

Macron angered Iranian officials on Friday by hosting four prominent women who have strongly supported the two months of protests, which have become the biggest challenge for the Islamic republic since 1979 ousting of the shah.

"I am in favour of a strong diplomatic reaction and sanctions on the figures of the regime who have a responsibility in the repression of this revolution," Macron told France Inter radio, in an interview recorded after he met the dissidents on Friday.

According to Norway-based organisation Iran Human Rights, at least 326 people have been killed by the security forces in a crackdown on the nationwide protests.

Macron described the crackdown as "unprecedented".

ALSO READ | Iran issues first death sentence after 'riots': Judiciary

"We don't rule out any option," he said, noting that Iran's government was already the target of numerous sanctions.

European Union foreign ministers are due to discuss new sanctions on Monday in Brussels.

Macron repeatedly used the word "revolution" to describe what was happening in Iran.

"It is women who launched this revolution," he said, adding, "The grandchildren of the (Islamic) revolution are making a revolution."

"The most impressive thing in this movement, in this revolution, is it involves the young women and men who have never known anything other than this regime," Macron said.

"They say, 'Stop. I don't want to wear the veil. I don't want this subjugation." Iran's foreign ministry called Macron's comments after the meeting with dissidents "regrettable and shameful".

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meanwhile revealed over the weekend that seven French nationals are being held in Iran.

Activists had been bitterly critical of Macron's decision to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September, as he sought to revive the 2015 deal on limiting Iran's nuclear programme.

ALSO READ | At least 326 killed in Iran anti-hijab protest crackdown
 

In his interview, Macron said he would keep the dialogue open with Raisi but acknowledged that the current situation had further complicated the path towards a nuclear deal.

"Diplomacy is talking with people you disagree with and trying to do something useful," said Macron, who arrived on Monday at the G20 summit in Indonesia for talks with world leaders.

But he said the chances of reaching a deal "had been made very fragile by the domestic situation in Iran and the demands made by Iran, which are very difficult to achieve".

"This revolution has changed many things," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron Iran protests Iran revolution
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp