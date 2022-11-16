Chain-smoking 'Uncle Chen' completes marathon in 3.5 hours

By Online Desk

A chain-smoking Chinese runner completed the Xin'anjiang Marathon in just three and a half hours. The 50-year-old completed the marathon held in Jiande, China while smoking throughout the 42-kilometer endurance event.

The Chinese runner 'Uncle Chen', has gone viral for chain-smoking cigarettes while he competes, reports said.

Photos of the Guangzhou man went viral on a Chinese social media app - and event organisers shared his finishing certificate afterward.

Chen finished 574th in the race overall, with an impressive time of 3:28:45 out of nearly 1,500 runners, reports said.

The New York Post quoting a Mirror report said the Chinese grandpa redefined 'smoking the competition 'after running an entire marathon in just 3.5 hours while puffing away on cigarettes. Images of the chain-smoking athlete are lighting up Weibo — the Chinese social media platform — as fans praise his respiratory fortitude.

Uncle Chen ran the entire 26.2 miles while either smoking or lighting up a cigarette.

A chain-smoking Chinese runner completed the Xin'anjiang Marathon in just three and a half hours. The 50-year-old completed the marathon held in Jiande, China while smoking throughout the 42-kilometer endurance event. The Chinese runner 'Uncle Chen', has gone viral for chain-smoking cigarettes while he competes, reports said. Photos of the Guangzhou man went viral on a Chinese social media app - and event organisers shared his finishing certificate afterward. Chen finished 574th in the race overall, with an impressive time of 3:28:45 out of nearly 1,500 runners, reports said. The New York Post quoting a Mirror report said the Chinese grandpa redefined 'smoking the competition 'after running an entire marathon in just 3.5 hours while puffing away on cigarettes. Images of the chain-smoking athlete are lighting up Weibo — the Chinese social media platform — as fans praise his respiratory fortitude. Uncle Chen ran the entire 26.2 miles while either smoking or lighting up a cigarette.