Home World

Chain-smoking 'Uncle Chen' completes marathon in 3.5 hours

Chen finished 574th in the race overall, with an impressive time of 3:28:45 out of nearly 1,500 runners.

Published: 16th November 2022 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

'Uncle Chen' on the smoking run. (Photo | Weibo)

By Online Desk

A chain-smoking Chinese runner completed the Xin'anjiang Marathon in just three and a half hours. The 50-year-old completed the marathon held in Jiande, China while smoking throughout the 42-kilometer endurance event.

The Chinese runner 'Uncle Chen', has gone viral for chain-smoking cigarettes while he competes, reports said.

Photos of the Guangzhou man went viral on a Chinese social media app - and event organisers shared his finishing certificate afterward.

Chen finished 574th in the race overall, with an impressive time of 3:28:45 out of nearly 1,500 runners, reports said.

The New York Post quoting a Mirror report said the Chinese grandpa redefined 'smoking the competition 'after running an entire marathon in just 3.5 hours while puffing away on cigarettes. Images of the chain-smoking athlete are lighting up Weibo — the Chinese social media platform — as fans praise his respiratory fortitude.

Uncle Chen ran the entire 26.2 miles while either smoking or lighting up a cigarette.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chain-smoking China man marathon Uncle Chen
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp