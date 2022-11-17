Home World

Russia 'bears full responsibility' for Poland blast: Kyiv

A missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, killing two people, and raising fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Published: 17th November 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed two people in Przewodow, Poland.

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed two people in Przewodow, Poland. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday that Russia was ultimately responsible for a deadly missile blast in Poland this week after Washington announced it was likely fired by Ukrainian air defence.

"We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland and Moldova," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, announcing he had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, killing two people, and raising fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the missile was Russian but Kyiv's allies said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept Russian attacks.

Warsaw, Washington and NATO stressed that Moscow was ultimately to blame for attacking Ukraine. The Kremlin said it had "nothing to do with the incident".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poland blast Russia Russia-Poland strike
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp