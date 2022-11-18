Home World

Iran protesters set fire to ex-supreme leader Khomeini's ancestral home

The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police, pose the biggest challenge from the street to Iran's leaders since the 1979 revolution.

Published: 18th November 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

A billboard showing Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) in Tehran, before the anti-regime protest movement began in September 2022. (Photo | AFP)

A billboard showing Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) in Tehran, before the anti-regime protest movement began in September 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini two months into the anti-regime protest movement, images showed on Friday.

The house in the city of Khomein in the western Markazi province was shown ablaze late Thursday with crowds of jubilant protesters marching past, according to images posted on social media.

Khomeini is said to have been born at the house in the town of Khomein -- from where his surname derives -- at the turn of the century.

He became a cleric deeply critical of the US-backed shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, moved into exile but then returned in triumph from France in 1979 to lead the Islamic revolution.

Khomeini died in 1989 but remains the subject of adulation by the clerical leadership under their successor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The house was later turned into a museum commemorating Khomeini. It was not immediately clear what damage it sustained.

The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police, pose the biggest challenge from the street to Iran's leaders since the 1979 revolution.

They were fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.

Images of Khomeini have on occasion been torched or defaced by protesters, in taboo-breaking acts against a figure whose death is still marked each June with a holiday for mourning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini Iran protests Iran leader house
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp