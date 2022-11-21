Home World

64-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore pleads guilty to fatally abusing young maid

The maid, who weighed 39 kilograms when she started working for the family in May 2015, weighed a mere 24 kilograms when she died.

Published: 21st November 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Maid abuse, violence, abuse

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore, who abused her daughter's maid from Myanmar until she died, on Monday pleaded guilty to her role in the fatal abuse, a media report said.

Prema S Naraynasamy pleaded guilty to 48 charges -- mostly of voluntarily causing hurt to her daughter's maid Piang Ngaih Don.

CCTV footage showed the 24-year-old maid from Myanmar was abused until she died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck on July 26, 2016, after 14 months of repeated abuse, Channel News Asia reported.

Prema, who began abusing Piang Ngaih Don after becoming aware that her daughter physically abuses the maid, poured water on her, kicked, punched, slapped, starved, grabbed her by the neck, and pulled her up by her hair, closed-circuit television footage from cameras installed in the house showed.

Prema's daughter Gaiyathiri Murugayan, a police officer's wife, was in 2021 sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Gaiyathiri, 41, had pleaded guilty to 28 charges and another 87 charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The maid, who weighed 39 kilograms when she started working for the family in May 2015, weighed a mere 24 kilograms when she died.

High Court judge See Kee Oon said the case was one of the worst cases of culpable homicide, noting that Piang Ngaih Don endured agonising physical and psychological harm for a long time before she died.

Gaiyathiri's former husband, Kevin Chelvam, 43, who has been dismissed from service, also faces multiple charges in relation to the abuse of the maid.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, Prema can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to SGD 5,000 (approximately USD 3,625).

Under the enhanced penalties for offences against domestic maids, the court may sentence her to 1½ times the amount of punishment, according to the media report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian-origin Singapore grandmother abuse Myanmar maid
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp