Home World

At least five dead as warehouse catches fire near Moscow train stations

"Unfortunately, during the inspection of the debris, five people were found dead and one person was injured," Moscow's branch of the emergency situations ministry said on social media late on Sunday.

Published: 21st November 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters are at work as smoke rises over the single storey warehouse after a fire broke out in Moscow, on November 20, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

Firefighters are at work as smoke rises over the single storey warehouse after a fire broke out in Moscow, on November 20, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: At least five people were killed in a fire at a warehouse in central Moscow near three railway stations linking the Russian capital to major cities, according to Russian emergency services.

The fire broke out at a two-storey brick warehouse on Sunday afternoon near the usually busy stations connecting Moscow to cities such as Saint Petersburg in the north-west, Kazan in the east or Vladivostok in the Far East.

The blaze was fully extinguished late on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, during the inspection of the debris, five people were found dead and one person was injured," Moscow's branch of the emergency situations ministry said on social media late on Sunday.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the number of victims was still being clarified and attributed the blaze to the "violation of fire standards".

Citing a source in emergency services, state news agency TASS reported that seven people were killed in the fire.

Accidental fires are common in Russia due to ageing and dilapidated infrastructure and non-compliance with safety standards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warehouse fire Moscow fire
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp