Home World

Erdogan threatens ground operation into Syria

Overnight, Turkey hit dozens of targets in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq, a week after a bomb attack in Istanbul killed six people and left 81 wounded.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A Turkey-backed Syrian fighter sits behind a machine gun at a fortified position in Jarablus close to the border with Turkey. (Photo | AFP)

A Turkey-backed Syrian fighter sits behind a machine gun at a fortified position in Jarablus close to the border with Turkey. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday threatened to launch a ground operation into Syria, following cross-border air strikes on Kurdish positions and deadly fire on Turkey.

"There is no question that this operation be limited to only an aerial operation," Erdogan told reporters on a flight home from Qatar after attending the opening of the World Cup.

"We will make those who disturb us on our territory pay," he added. The Turkish leader has threatened a new military operation into northern Syria since May.

Overnight, Turkey hit dozens of targets in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq, a week after a bomb attack in Istanbul killed six people and left 81 wounded, which Ankara blamed on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Kurdish groups and authorities have denied responsibility for the November 13 bombing, which revived bitter memories of a wave of attacks in Turkey between 2015 and 2017.

Rocket fire from Syrian territory on Monday killed at least two people, including a child, in Turkey's border town of Karkamis, top officials said.

"Competent authorities, our defence ministry and chief of staff will together decide the level of force that should be used by our ground forces," Erdogan said.

Funerals 
Turkey's raids, mainly targeting positions held by Kurdish forces in northern and northeastern Syria, killed at least 37 people and wounded 70 others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based monitoring group.

Ankara said the targeted Kurdish bases were being used to launch "terrorist" attacks on Turkish soil.

On Monday, thousands gathered to bury 11 people who died in Al-Malikiyah in Syria's far northeast, including a journalist working for a Kurdish news agency, with the caskets draped in red-white-and-green Kurdish flags.

"We urge the world, all those who care about human rights and the great powers" to press Turkey to stop its strikes that "target us with planes and drones", a mourner named Shaaban, 58, told AFP during the funerals.

Washington expressed its condolences over the loss of civilian life in Syria and Turkey and urged a de-escalation in Syria.

"We urge de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, referring to the fight against the jihadist Islamic State group.

"We continue to oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq's sovereignty," he added.

In Berlin, the German foreign ministry also urged Turkey to "react proportionally and to respect international law", adding that "civilians at all times must be protected".

Turkey's latest military push could create problems for its complex relations with its Western allies -- particularly the United States, which has relied mostly on Syrian Kurdish militia forces in its fight against IS jihadists.

SOHR said Kurdish fighters and Syrian soldiers bore the brunt of the casualties during the attacks in the areas of Raqa and Hassake in the northeast and Aleppo in the north.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), among those attacked, said Turkey launched new air strikes on Monday.

The strikes also targeted PKK bases in mountainous northern Iraq and bases of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the Turkish defence ministry said.

The PKK has waged a bloody insurgency for decades and is designated a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

An exchange of artillery fire between Turkish forces backed by Syrian auxiliaries and the SDF also broke out after Karkamis was hit, according to an AFP correspondent.

'70 planes and drones' 
Ankara considers the YPG to be a PKK-affiliated terror group.

Erdogan said "70 planes and drones" that "penetrated 140 kilometres (87 miles) into northern Iraq and 20 kilometres into northern Syria" carried out the weekend strikes.

Erdogan said he had had "no discussion" with either US President Joe Biden or Russian President Vladimir Putin "on the subject of the operation".

Turkey has often accused Washington of supplying Kurdish forces with weapons while Russia backs pro-Damascus militias in the region.

Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey launched three large-scale operations in northern Syria against Kurdish groups.

Dozens of protesters opposed to the Turkish raids in Syria and Iraq were arrested in Ankara and Istanbul late Monday, after they had gathered at the call of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, AFP journalists said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan ground operation Syria Turkey World Cup Qatar Kurdistan Workers' Party Kurdish forces
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp