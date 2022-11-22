Home World

Holding off relaunch of Twitter's Blue Verified: Elon Musk

The billionaire entrepreneur announced that the Blue Tick verification badge, which authenticates a user or organisation on Twitter, will be available for a monthly fee of USD eight.

Published: 22nd November 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration photo showing a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos. (Photo | AFP)

Illustration photo showing a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said the social media company is holding off the launch of a new system of issuing verified badges to users and could use different 'colour check' for authenticating organisations and individuals.

In the days following Musk's USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the billionaire entrepreneur announced that the Blue Tick verification badge, which authenticates a user or organisation on Twitter, will be available for a monthly fee of USD eight.

"Holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation. Will probably use different colour check for organisations than individuals," Musk tweeted on Monday.

His initial plan was delayed amid concerns that users could create fake accounts, posing as political leaders, lawmakers, news outlets and organisations and purchase the verified badge, thereby adding to the spread of misinformation.

Earlier, it was reported that Twitter was said to be delaying its plans to charge USD 8 a month for its verification badge until after the November 8 midterm elections in the US amid concerns over the spread of false information on the site.

"Power to the people. Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," Twitter said in the announcement for the blue tick.

Musk also tweeted that Twitter added 1.6 million daily active users this past week, "another all-time high".

Massive layoffs and resignations at Twitter had led to concerns about the future of the social media company.

In another tweet, he said "hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms, please, I'm begging u," he said adding that 'Namaste'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Elon Musk verified badges holding off the launch
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp