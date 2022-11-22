Home World

Sri Lanka ministers sacked by party ahead of crucial budget vote in parliament

However, the party suspensions do not mean the two ministers are sacked from the cabinet of Wickremesinghe.

Published: 22nd November 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Parliament

Sri Lanka Parliament. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: At least two front-line ministers in the Sri Lankan government have been suspended by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) for breach of party discipline, it was announced on Tuesday.

"They have been suspended temporarily until they offer explanations," Dayasiri Jayasekera, the party general secretary, told reporters.

Minister of Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva and Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera along with three other junior ministers in the government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe were sacked by the SLFP's central committee which met last night.

The party held that they had violated the central committee's decision not to be part of the government.

The suspensions came ahead of the parliamentary approval vote of budget 2023 which is due to be unveiled later this evening.

However, the party suspensions do not mean the two ministers are sacked from the cabinet of Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe, who is also the minister of finance, has proposed tax reforms to raise government revenue as part of his measures to overcome the current economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange in the island nation.

The economic crisis led to wide-scale protests across the country, leading to the resignation of the then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe, who took over in the middle of the crisis, promised economic reforms to bring the country back on the growth track.

His proposals to privatise some of the state business ventures have caused heartburn among parliamentarians alleging that Wickremesinghe had even targeted Sri Lanka Telecom which is making profits.

Some have vowed to oppose the privatisation move by voting against the budget.

The SLFP sacking of its seniors have added significance as among those shown out is the former leader of the SLFP, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, who was the president of the country between 1994 and 2005.

Kumaratunga was until Monday a patron of the party formed by her father SWRD Bandaranaike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Freedom Party Sri Lankan government suspended ministers budget 2023 Wickremesinghe economic crisis Gotabaya Rajapaksa protests
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp