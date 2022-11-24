Home World

EU justice commissioner to warn Twitter, Facebook to stick to rules

Under EU data protection rules and a new DSA, firms serving European web users must meet strict standards regarding dangerous content, privacy protection and the transparency of their algorithms.

Published: 24th November 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Didier Reynders

European Union justice commissioner Didier Reynders

By AFP

BRUSSELS: European Union justice commissioner Didier Reynders will travel to Ireland on Thursday to meet executives from Twitter and Facebook's owner Meta and remind them of their responsibilities under EU rules.

Sources in Reynders's office told AFP he would be in Dublin on Thursday and Friday and will meet both big tech and Irish officials, including Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The social media giants' EU operations are based in Ireland, and Brussels is worried that a wave of job losses will undermine their content moderation and data protection standards.

Twitter has been taken over by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has already sacked around half of the firm's 7,500 employees, including many tasked with fighting disinformation.

Meta, meanwhile, home to founder Mark Zuckerberg's social media behemoth Facebook, has said it plans to lay off more than 11,000 staff amid an advertising slump.

Under EU data protection rules and a new Digital Services Act (DSA), firms serving European web users must meet strict standards regarding dangerous content, privacy protection and the transparency of their algorithms.

But there are concerns in Brussels that Musk's libertarian free speech stance -- and the gutting of Twitter's staff -- will undermine efforts to stamp out propaganda, hate speech and harassment.

ALSO READ | European Union drafts media act amid concern over spying, state pressure

Reynders will also raise concerns with the Irish government, which has been keen to provide a welcoming environment for the tech giants as a key part of its economic strategy.

He will notably address the question of Ireland's refusal to cooperate with the new European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).

The head of the EPPO, Laura Kovesi, has sent a letter to the commission complaining about Ireland's rejection of all requests for judicial cooperation made by her services.

The EPPO is recognised by 22 of the 27 EU member states -- not including Ireland -- and has been frustrated in its efforts to investigate six cross-border cases involving the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 European Union Didier Reynders Twitter Facebook
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp