Home World

France and Ireland see 'window' to resolve post-Brexit trade dispute with UK

On November 10, Irish PM Martin met with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who expressed a willingness to end the disputes.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Britain and EU flag used for representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

Britain and EU flag used for representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin believe there is "a crucial window of opportunity to resolve" post-Brexit trade disputes with London over Northern Ireland, according to an Irish statement issued after the pair met in Paris.

The British region of Northern Ireland is locked in a political stalemate following disagreements over the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated when the United Kingdom left the European Union.

The protocol keeps Northern Ireland within the European single market but creates a de facto customs border with the island of Great Britain, which is unacceptable to Northern Ireland's unionists, who want to keep the province within the United Kingdom.

Northern Ireland has the UK's only land border with the EU, but it must remain open under the 1998 peace agreement that ended three decades of violence.

Martin "expressed his thanks to the President for France’s unswerving solidarity with Ireland throughout Brexit," according to the statement, released after a lunch meeting at the Elysee Palace.

"Both leaders agreed on the importance of a new and vital partnership with the UK and believe that there is now a critical window of opportunity to resolve issues relating to the Protocol," it added.

On November 10, Martin met with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who expressed a willingness to end the disputes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brexit post-Brexit trade
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp