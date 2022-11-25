Home World

Imran Khan denied permission to land at Parade Ground on Saturday, says party 

Khan, who is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during an assassination bid, is set to address his supporters in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Published: 25th November 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Friday said the Islamabad administration has denied permission to the former prime minister's helicopter to land at the Parade Ground in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Saturday to address a protest rally against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Khan, who is recovering from bullet wounds suffered during an assassination bid, is set to address his supporters in Rawalpindi on November 26.

He has said his party's protest in Rawalpindi would be 'completely peaceful'

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Asad Umar said that the Islamabad administration has denied permission to the party's plea asking to let the party chairman's helicopter land at the Parade Ground on Saturday.

PTI senior vice president Shireen Mazari also hit out at the Islamabad administration for not allowing Khan's helicopter to land at the Parade Ground.

"ICT has denied permission for IK heli to land at Parade Ground altho GHQ permission came yesterday - need permission from both! Clearly, this is farcical & a case of a good cop-bad cop. The fear of Imran Khan has seeped into Conspirators' minds & they continue to threaten his life," she tweeted while reacting to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration's decision.

Earlier this week, PTI had submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for Khan's helicopter to be allowed to land and take off from Parade Ground till the "conclusion of the gathering".

The Pakistan Army has said it has 'no objection' to PTI's request to allow the helicopter of its chairman Khan to land at the Parade Ground under its control.

"General Headquarters has no objection to the request for placement of helicopters subject to clearance by the authorities," the Dawn newspaper on Thursday quoted a statement from the headquarters of the Pakistan Army as saying.

Khan, 70, survived a gun attack on his convoy while holding a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad on November 3.

The attack took place as Khan was leading the march, which was meant to end in the capital Islamabad.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. The US has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, is seeking fresh general elections.

The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan
India Matters
JP workers wear mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. (Photo | Express)
Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp