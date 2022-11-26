Home World

Thousands strip for art on Sydney's Bondi beach

The number of volunteers represented the 2,000+ Australians who die each year due to skin cancer.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bondi beach

Participants pose nude during sunrise on Sydney's Bondi Beach for US art photographer Spencer Tunick, to raise awareness for skin cancer, on November 26, 2022 | AFP

By AFP

SYDNEY: Thousands stripped naked on Sydney’s iconic Bondi beach Saturday for an art installation aimed at raising awareness about skin cancer and sun safety.

The famous surf strand became a nudist beach for the day as around 2,500 volunteers peeled off at dawn to pose for artist Spencer Tunick.

The American photographer's strategically-taken shots tried to hide his subject's modesty as he gave instructions over a megaphone from an elevated work platform.

The large-scale art event "Strip Off for Skin Cancer" was in collaboration with a charity that encourages Australians to have regular skin checks.

ALSO READ | Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab 

The number of volunteers represented the 2,000+ Australians who die each year due to skin cancer.

"I've spent half my life in the sun and had a couple of malignant melanomas taken off my back. I thought this was a good cause and I love taking my clothes off on Bondi beach," participant Bruce Fasher, 77, said.

Tunick is known for artworks of naked crowds at well-known landmarks around the world, including a similar event at the Sydney Opera House in 2010.

ALSO READ | India-Australia trade deal win-win for alcohol beverage industry

"It is only fitting that I use my platform to urge people to get regular check-ups to prevent skin cancer," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bondi beach Sydney art installation skin cancer sun safety
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp