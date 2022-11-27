Home World

Cyber attack hits Iran’s Fars news agency  

Iran has been rocked by protests since Amini’s death in custody on September 16, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.

TEHRAN: Hackers have disrupted the work of Iran’s Fars news agency, one of the main sources of news disseminated by the state during protests over Mahsa Amini’s death, the agency said.Iran has been rocked by protests since Amini’s death in custody on September 16, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.

Fars said its website had been disrupted late Friday by a “complex hacking and cyberattack operation”.
“Removing possible bugs... may cause problems for some agency services for a few days,” it said in a statement posted Saturday on its Telegram channel.“Cyberattacks against Fars news agency are carried out almost daily from different countries, including the occupied territories (Israel),” it added, without elaborating. 

