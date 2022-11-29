Home World

Singapore repeals colonial-era gay sex law

The law, Section 377A, penalised sex between men with up to two years in jail, although the statute was not actively enforced.

Published: 29th November 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

Image used for representational purposes only

By AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore's parliament on Tuesday repealed a law criminalising sex between men, striking down colonial-era legislation that has long been criticised as discriminatory and stigmatising to the LGBTQ community.

"I am happy that it had finally happened," a member of the LGBTQ community who wanted to be known only by his first name Justin told AFP.

"One less reason for me to hide my true self, because of some archaic law. But this is just the first step to remove the social and religious stigma that has been upon the community because of outdated beliefs, and media censorship."

Parliament, however, also amended the constitution to uphold the traditional definition of marriage as between a man and a woman, effectively blocking full marriage equality.

The moves follow several failed attempts to have the gay sex legislation repealed in the courts, with a panel of judges ruling in February that the law held symbolic weight but could not be actively enforced.

Parliament voted 93 in favour of the repeal, with three against and no abstentions.

TAGS
Singapore LGBTQ Decriminalisation
