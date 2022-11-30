Home World

Australian ex-PM censured over secret ministry posts

It is the first time in Australian history that a former prime minister has been formally censured by the House of Representatives.

Published: 30th November 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)

Australian ex-prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's parliament on Wednesday censured ex-prime minister Scott Morrison for secretly appointing himself to several key ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering a rare and stinging rebuke.

By a vote of 86 to 50, the parliament said that the former conservative leader's actions "eroded public trust in Australia's democracy" and made proper accountability impossible.

It is the first time in Australian history that a former prime minister has been formally censured by the House of Representatives.

Over two years, Morrison had himself sworn in as minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment -- without telling the public, parliament or existing ministers.

"He owes an apology to the Australian people for the undermining of democracy," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose centre-left party ousted Morrison in a May 2022 election.

Wednesday's vote fell largely along party lines, with political rivals seeking to frame the debate as beyond party politics, or motivated entirely by it.

Morrison was in the chamber for much of the debate and listened largely impassively as he was denounced.

When he rose to speak, it was to issue a strident defence of his actions, and to accuse the Labor government of partisanship, "political intimidation" and trying to "impose its retribution".

Unintentional offence

"I am proud of my achievements in this place, and I am proud of my government," he said. "I gave it everything I had." Morrison did express some misgivings about keeping his appointments secret and claimed he would have told the public if asked by journalists.

"I acknowledge that the non-disclosure of arrangements has caused unintentional offence and extend an apology to those who were offended," he said.

"I do not apologise for taking action, especially prudent redundancy action, in a national crisis in order to save lives and to save livelihoods."

Members of Morrison's party lined up to shake his hand as they left the chamber. But there were isolated acts of dissent.

Morrison's party ally Bridget Archer described her former leader's actions as "an affront to our democratic Westminster system" and voted in support of the censure.

"This is not a game, there are things that sit above the cut and thrust of politics." More than a dozen members did not vote.

A recent inquiry by a former high court judge found Morrison's actions had been "corrosive of trust in government" and recommended closing several loopholes that allowed the appointments to remain secret.

Morrison's actions were ultimately found to be legal, but his use of extraordinary ministerial powers to block a major gas project is being challenged in court.

Morrison has refused calls to resign from parliament.

Albanese has signalled that parliament will now try to change the law to make sure ministerial appointments have to be made public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia's parliament Scott Morrison Scott Morrison censured secret ministry posts
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp